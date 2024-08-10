SINGAPORE: After a Cambodian traveller posted a video on TikTok about his first-class flight on Singapore Airlines, many breathed a collective sigh of envy, with some expressing the hope that they’ll be able to do the same someday.

Depending on the time of booking and the destination, such a luxury flight can cost somewhere between US$10,000 (SGD13,237) and US$30,000 (SGD39,710).

The video from luxury traveller Pitor, published in June, has reached a whopping 46.5 million views.

He captioned it by simply writing, “Experiencing luxury at 30,000 feet! ✈️ First class on @SingaporeAir’s A380 is a dream come true.”

It starts with him being welcomed at the aircraft’s door by a flight attendant in the iconic sarong kebaya, who promptly hands him off to another one. She then leads him to his suite, where a fully rotating leather armchair can be seen.

The cabin comes with all sorts of bells and whistles, and before the flight takes off, the traveller is served champagne in a flute. Shortly afterwards, the attendant returns to take his meal order from a menu.

The video then jumps to Pitor being served a salad and chicken skewers on a bed of lettuce. Then, before he turns in for the night, his bed is made for him, and the influencer can be seen fully stretching out.

The cabin’s private bathroom is equally spacious and well-appointed. No queuing up or long waits after the meal service for him.

The video has since gotten 28,000 comments, and when one commented “put it to the universe” that those who haven’t experienced flying first class would do so, hundreds chimed in to manifest and claim it.

“Who says money does not make people happy?” asked another commenter in German. Others, however, marvelled at the sheer size of the cabin that only one traveller was given to use.

“Here is your seat; you mean my apartmenttttt,” wrote one, to which another answered that it was larger than some studios they had seen. Another quipped, “I feel the same way when I get the window seat on the ‘Exit Row’ on SPIRIT.”

“Did I look at it all? Yes! Can I see myself there? Yes! Will I ever be able to afford that? No!” joked a TikTok user. /TISG

