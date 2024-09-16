Business

Cambodia condemns US sanctions on prominent tycoon linked to forced labour

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

September 16, 2024

CAMBODIA: Cambodia condemned the United States on Sept 13 for imposing sanctions on the country’s top business mogul.

The country’s foreign ministry expressed deep regret over the unjust decision to sanction Ly Yong Phat and hinted that the action could hurt bilateral relations.

Ly Yong Phat is among the wealthiest men in Cambodia. He is also a senator and a leading member of the Cambodian People’s Party, which is the ruling party of Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The United States Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Ly Yong Phat and five of his businesses “for their role in serious human rights abuses related to the treatment of workers subjected to forced labor in online investment scam operations.”

”Victims forced to run virtual currency investment scams and other online schemes are often lured by fraudulent jobs and promises of free housing.

Instead, they find themselves forced to run scam operations for criminal organizations under horrifying working and living conditions,” said the department in a statement.

See also  Cambodian sand export ban won't impact Singapore

The move blocks Ly Yong Phat’s assets in the states and bans U.S. entities from doing business with him. Cambodia has been a prime location for cybercrime and cyber scams, including using dating apps to get people to conduct bogus investments.

Cambodia’s foreign ministry claims that the Treasury’s action is based on unconfirmed reports of forced labour linked to online investment scams and is politically motivated.

The foreign ministry also said that the Treasury’s report “fails to provide a balanced and accurate representation of Cambodia’s steadfast commitment to human rights, law enforcement, and its determined efforts to combat human trafficking and forced labor.”

The ministry also praised Ly Yong Phat for his efforts “in advancing Cambodia’s socio-economic development over the decades”

According to a report by the Associated Press in May, a casino run by his business had been raided twice, and people rescued. Those people had been forced to work in call centre scams and conduct illicit activities.

See also  International human rights lawyer launches website

Victims said they were enticed to the O-Smach Resort, owned by the L.Y.P Group, which had advertised employment opportunities. Once there, their phones and passports were confiscated, and they were forced to work on scam operations.

They reported that they had been beaten, electrocuted, made to pay heavy ransom amounts and threatened with being sold to other scam gangs.

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Business

Temasek reportedly close to acquiring 20% stake in Blackstone-owned VFS Global?

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

China imposes $62M fine on PwC for involvement in Evergrande collapse

September 16, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business

After reportedly firing over 80% of staff, Qoo10 now under investigation for delayed payments

September 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Technology

60,000 more engineers are needed to boost Malaysia’s semiconductor industry growth

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Soh fast, so successful! — Runner Soh Rui Yong sets national record for 5km men’s road race and earns law degree in same week

September 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore’s businesses weather carbon tax hike with minimal impact, SEAS survey reveals

September 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Temasek reportedly close to acquiring 20% stake in Blackstone-owned VFS Global?

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.