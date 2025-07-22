// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
CAAS launches S$200M OneAviation Manpower Fund to boost the aviation workforce in Singapore

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has launched a S$200 million OneAviation Manpower Fund to grow the city-state’s aviation sector by supporting talent attraction, training, and retention as part of a broader S$1 billion package introduced in March 2025 to drive growth in connectivity, infrastructure, technology, and manpower in Singapore.

Currently, over 60,000 workers are employed in Singapore’s aviation sector, with the number expected to rise with the opening of Changi Airport Terminal 5 in the mid-2030s, Singapore Business Review reported, citing the Aviation Jobs Transformation Report.

However, the report also pointed out that many roles will change.

The report listed 31 critical job roles in the aviation sector and said that six major trends — such as automation, AI, and changing customer needs — could transform up to 30% of these jobs in the next five years.

To support this transition, CAAS signed agreements with nine Institutes of Higher Learning to build local talent and partnered with AI Singapore, SATS, Singapore Airlines, and Changi Airport Group to strengthen AI capabilities across the sector. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

