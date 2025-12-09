Bus service 983 to call at new stops along Keat Hong Close from December 27, 2025

SINGAPORE: From Dec 27 (Saturday), SMRT will implement a route amendment for bus service 983 to better serve residents living around Keat Hong Close. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT, the service will be adjusted to call at two new bus stops along Keat Hong Close in both directions, enhancing access to Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang Bus Interchanges and MRT Stations.

The revision aims to improve first-mile–last-mile connectivity for commuters in the growing Keat Hong neighbourhood, offering more direct access to key transport nodes. Commuters are encouraged to check the Electronic Destination Sign (EDS) when boarding, especially as service patterns may shift slightly with the updated routing.

In addition to the main service, Service 983M, which operates during weekday morning peak hours in the school term, will also be amended to call at the same pair of bus stops. This ensures that students and working residents travelling during peak periods will likewise benefit from the improved accessibility.

The two new calling points along Keat Hong Close are Blk 802B , which will have the bus stop code 44181, and Blk 803 with the bus stop code 44189.

These stops will be integrated into both directions of Service 983 and its peak-hour variant, providing smoother connections for those travelling within Choa Chu Kang Town and towards major transit hubs.

You may refer to the updated route map on the official SMRT poster for full details.

