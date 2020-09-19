Bus driver stops to shelter passengers with umbrella at every stop during heavy rain

- Advertisement -

The video of a bus driver who stopped to shelter his passengers with an umbrella at every stop has been circulating online, garnering praise and heart-warming messages from netizens.

The Facebook group All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday (September 16) shared a 20-second video clip of an elderly man waiting at a bus stop, held in place by the rain. However, towards the end of the clip, a blue umbrella appeared to make its way towards the man, sheltering him until he made it safely inside the bus, protected from the rain.

The caption noted that the bus driver of bus service 963 did the same thing for each of his riders. “During heavy rain on Mon(day), the driver of bus service 963 got down from (the) bus, took (his) umbrella, and sheltered passengers at every bus stop. Salute (to) this captain!” the caption read.

Photos of the bus driver were shared in the comments section of the post, where many netizens took the time to leave messages expressing their gratitude and praise for the extensive kindness exhibited by the driver.

There was an overwhelming response of commendation and support from netizens, many of whom took time to virtually salute the bus driver. While many commended him for his kindness, others took his actions as a golden example.

Some even called for the bus driver to be given an excellent service award.