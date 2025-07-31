// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Bursa Malaysia Building
Photo: Facebook/Bursa Malaysia
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Bursa Malaysia CEO expects IPO boost as firms seek capital for energy transition in Asia

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

As Asia shifts away from fossil fuels, Malaysia’s pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) is expected to grow as companies look to raise funds for energy transition projects, Bloomberg reported, citing Bursa Malaysia’s top official.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit in Singapore, CEO Fad’l Mohamed said some of the companies involved are large firms, and as their projects move forward and start generating sustainable income and cash flow, they will turn to capital markets for IPOs. He also noted that there is enough investor interest to support demand for sustainable assets.

So far this year, 38 companies have launched IPOs in Malaysia. Bursa Malaysia is aiming for 60 new listings in 2025, after reporting 55 last year.

While the stock benchmark index has been one of the world’s weakest performers this year due to uncertainty from US tariffs, Mr Fad’l Mohamed said he remains optimistic for Malaysia’s markets.

See also  Bursa Malaysia opens lower as market awaits US interest rate decision

He said he expects more liquidity to enter the system in the fourth quarter, helped by high cash holdings among local fund managers and a recent rate cut by Bank Negara Malaysia.

He also said changes in global supply chains driven by tariffs could open up new opportunities for local companies to form partnerships or collaborations. /TISG

Read also: Johor government official warns businesses could lose licences after alleged ‘Singaporeans only’ car wash turned away local customer

