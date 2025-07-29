// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Photo: Freepik/senivpetro(for illustration purposes only)
BusinessMalaysia
1 min.Read

Johor government official warns businesses could lose licences after alleged ‘Singaporeans only’ car wash turned away local customer

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

JOHOR BAHRU: On Sunday (July 27), Johor’s housing and local government committee chairman Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, warned that businesses prioritising foreigners over locals for profit could have their licences revoked, after a car wash allegedly turned away Johoreans to serve “Singaporean car[s] only,” Must Share News reported, citing the New Straits Times.

He added that he would direct local councils to look into the matter and take firm action if the practice continues.

The comment came after a man posted on Threads on Friday (Jul 25), claiming that he was denied service at a car wash in Taman Abad, an estate near the Causeway.

According to him, when he asked for his car to be washed inside and out, a worker told him the establishment was for Singaporean cars only. When he expressed disbelief, reminding them they were in Malaysia, not Singapore, the worker told him to ask his boss.

The boss later came out and apologised, explaining that all their slots for the day had already been booked as many Singaporean cars had entered Malaysia. When asked if the staff only washed Singaporean cars, the boss responded with “Our cust[omers] mostly from Singapore, boss”, and apologised again.

The post went viral, with many netizens saying the car wash should be named so it could be reviewed with one star. A few Singaporeans also joined in. One quipped that it was no surprise, as JB was “Woodlands North.” Meanwhile, others said they were unaware of such practices and agreed that Malaysians should be prioritised.

Another Singaporean suggested he report the matter to the Malaysian authorities, stating, “Such business owners are just greedy.”

Mr Mohd Jafni Md Shukor reminded local business operators not to focus only on “making money by prioritising foreigners.” He added that businesses should uphold corporate social responsibility, even if their goal is to maximise profits. /TISG

