Bukit Panjang MRT to conduct emergency preparedness exercise on December 12

SINGAPORE: Commuters passing through Bukit Panjang MRT Station on December 12, 2025 can expect something a little different from their usual journey. LTA and SBS Transit have announced that they will be conducting an Emergency Preparedness Exercise at the station as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public transport security under the SGSecure movement.

The exercise, called Exercise Station Guard, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this period, commuters may be asked to walk through metal detectors or have their belongings screened using X-ray machines. These checks are part of a simulated security scenario designed to help both staff and commuters know how to respond if a real emergency ever occurs.

LTA says such exercises are important because they familiarise the public with emergency procedures and strengthen overall readiness across the transport network. While the drill may slow things down slightly, authorities encourage the public to cooperate and plan for a little extra travel time.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding,” LTA said in its announcement posted on their Facebook page on December 5, 2025.

LTA also advised commuters to allot extra time during their journeys to account for probable delays. Regular train services will continue during the exercise, and station staff will be on hand to guide commuters through the process.

Read also: LTA responds to citizen’s letter, says coordinated planning and demand management key to easing public transport load