Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre operator to remove clause requiring stallholders to provide free meals

SINGAPORE: The issue of hawkers being obligated to provide free meals at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre that was raised by food guru Kf Seetoh and addressed by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, appears to have come to an end with a social media post from the centre’s operator.

On Facebook on Aug 15, the operator explained that its Pay-It-Forward initiative, providing free meals that had been part of the stallholders’ contracts, had been a charitable cause, but acknowledged that it should have been voluntary.

“But given the circumstances, we saw the arrangement as one that balanced both the voluntary involvement with the fulfilment of their promises,” the operator added, also writing that the number of free meals it had asked for had been significantly reduced upon discussions with the tenants.

It also said that some of the hawkers have told them that they may no longer be able to provide the meals they had committed to, though they expressed the desire to do so if their circumstances had been better.

“We also learned that in the constituency we are in, the concept of the meal assistance programme is called ‘Belanja a Meal’, relies on voluntary contributions from patrons, instead of hawkers,” it added, explaining that it has now chosen to hold back on implementing the ‘Pay-It-Forward’ initiative, and may decide not to proceed with it.

“Hence, no hawkers have been penalised for not providing free meals under the tenancy agreements, and we also do not intend to enforce the obligation in the future. This is a commitment we are making publicly,” the post reads.

Furthermore, the clauses requiring the provision of free meals when the tenancy agreements are renewed next month.

Early last week, Mr Ong, who has been representing Sembawang Central in Parliament for the past 10 years, responded to posts from Mr Seetoh about conditions for stallholders at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre. The hawker centre is part of his ward.

On Aug 8, Mr Seetoh put up a post that said stallholders were “contractually obligated” to offer 60 free meals each month, as well as budget meals costing S$3 to S$3.50

“Hawkers seem to be the ones obliged to help the poor and disadvantaged. Some don’t mind helping; they know what it’s like to struggle, but it’s not just for the poor, even Elon and Gates are entitled to it,” wrote the Makansutra founder.

When Mr Ong responded to the issues he raised, Mr Seetoh thanked the Minister but added that he would “Love to Kopi with you on this so u get a fuller picture.”

He also suggested that Mr Ong have a look at the stallholders’ contracts to “see if any of the points of contract contradict the roles a socially responsible hawker cte management team should practice and implement.” /TISG

Read also: After rebuttal from Ong Ye Kung on Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, KF Seetoh invites him to ‘Kopi… so u get a fuller picture’