After rebuttal from Ong Ye Kung on Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, KF Seetoh invites him to ‘Kopi… so u get a fuller picture’

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook to respond to posts from food guru KF Seetoh about conditions for stallholders at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre. Mr Ong has been representing Sembawang Central in Parliament for the past 10 years, and the hawker centre is part of his ward.

On Aug 4, Mr Seetoh put up a social media post alleging that stallholders at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre were being charged S$70 each month for a space at the back of each stall for a blue supplier basket.

“$70 a mth just to use that space suppliers use to leave hawkers’ orders for the day. Atrocious!

What part of which heaven gave Canopy Hawkers Group Ltd, the gall to charge willy nilly as a social enterprise hawker cte management to do this?” he asked.

Four days later, he put up another post that said stallholders were “contractually obligated” to offer 60 free meals each month, as well as budget meals costing S$3 to S$3.50

“Hawkers seem to be the ones obliged to help the poor and disadvantaged. Some don’t mind helping; they know what it’s like to struggle, but it’s not just for the poor, even Elon and Gates are entitled to it,” wrote the Makansutra founder.

On Tuesday (Aug 11), Mr Ong said that while he acknowledged Mr Seetoh’s “concern for our hawkers and shared his passion for keeping our hawker culture alive and thriving,” he sought to clarify both points.

He said there was “no such practice” of charging $$70 a month for the use of the blue basket at the back of their stalls. Moreover, the allegation that hawkers need to provide 60 free meals per month “does not present the full picture.”

Mr Ong explained that stallholders had initially agreed to provide 30 meals a month for low-income residents when the hawker centre first opened, which was later adjusted to 100 meals over the three-year duration of their lease.

“There are no penalties if they do not or are unable to provide the meals. This simple, well-intentioned initiative was meant to encourage our hawkers to ‘Pay-It-Forward.’ In any case, the initiative has yet to commence,” he added.

An hour later, Mr Seetoh put up another post, thanking Mr Ong for his response, but adding that he would “Love to Kopi with you on this so u get a fuller picture.”

He noted that the 60 free meals the hawkers are being asked to give are in stallholders’ contracts and that he had been told about the charge for the blue baskets by a smallholder at the hawker centre who had “no reason to make this up. I have seen the invoice n receipt of payment for it. It’s called a Backyard Cluster. I’ll show it to you if need be.”

He also suggested that Mr Ong have a look at the stallholders’ contracts to “see if any of the points of contract contradict the roles a socially responsible hawker cte management team should practice and implement.”

“It is a proud and unique hawker food culture we have that even UNESCO recognizes. We can certainly do more for its sustainable future, its potentials and opportunities,” added Mr Seetoh. /TISG

