Build weapons where it matters: Taiwan calls on US to shift defence production to counter China and secure the Strait

ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND: Speaking to a crowd of defence officials, policy experts, and industry leaders, Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of National Defence for Armaments, Chung Shu-ming stressed Taiwan’s position on the frontline of Chinese military aggression and underscored the urgency of producing defence technologies locally.

“Building a ‘non-red’ supply chain isn’t just about economics anymore—it’s a matter of national and regional security,” Chung said.

By “non-red”, Chung referred to supply chains that avoid dependence on components linked to China. Producing vital defence paraphernalia on Taiwanese soil would lessen strategic weaknesses, reinforce mutual ties with the US, and prop up and sustain both countries’ technological autonomy.

The “T-Dome”: Taiwan’s next-gen defence integration

Highlighting Chung’s statements was Taiwan’s audacious new endeavour, the “T-Dome”—an extensive, cohesive defence structure intended to protect and shield against Chinese warheads. The T-Dome aims to bring together Taiwan’s air defence, communications, and information systems into a single, unified, and highly interoperable architecture.

Chung appealed for American technical and strategic support to accelerate the project, saying that Taiwan is looking to the US for help in making these systems work seamlessly together—so we can respond more effectively when it matters most.

Defence innovation as a shield against pressure

In the face of increasing pressure from Beijing, Taiwan is ramping up investments in asymmetric warfare—focusing on fast, cost-effective systems that can punch above their weight—and civil defence readiness. Chung pointed to growing cooperation between local industries and international partners to develop a secure, China-free drone supply chain.

Taiwan’s recently approved defence resilience budget has propelled its military expenditure to more than 3% of GDP, denoting the island’s rising commitment to self-defence. Chung noted the importance of streamlining the reserve forces, the advancement of grey zone capabilities (covert or low-level military actions), and the development and production of indigenous weapons.

He depicted a glowing comparison to define the planned risk factors — China’s ambitions are like a spear trying to pierce the Pacific’s island chains. Taiwan, the US, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia are the shield.

Progress on US arms deliveries and a new defence budget

Chung also acknowledged recent US efforts to address delays in arms deliveries, noting meaningful progress and describing Washington’s response as showing “genuine goodwill”.

Meanwhile, DPP lawmaker Wang Ting-yu, also in attendance, shared that Taiwan will soon unveil a seven-year, NT$1.3 trillion (US$42 billion or S$54.4 billion) special defence budget, expected in early November. Key spending areas will include the T-Dome, asymmetric capabilities, emergency stockpiles, and expanding domestic weapons production.

A shared defence future

Chung closed his remarks by reframing defence cooperation in broader terms. According to him, this isn’t just about military security—it’s about building a shared technological ecosystem. One that can stand firm against external threats and help ensure a free and stable Indo-Pacific.

With around 200 participants at the event, the conference highlighted the growing importance of U.S-Taiwan defence collaboration, especially as Beijing accelerates its military modernisation and regional assertiveness.