Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Pritam Singh, SecGen of Workers' Party and Member of Parliament
Singapore Politics
2 min.Read

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Feb 24, Workers’ Party MP Pritam Singh  (Aljnuied) gave a speech calling for more transparency with how the government spends public funds, especially in light of the large surpluses have been in the past two years.

For the 2025 financial year, the budget surplus is expected to be at S$15.1 billion, whereas the estimate had been S$6.8 billion. In the previous financial year, the estimate had been at S$0.8 billion, whereas the actual surplus was S$6.4 billion.

During the Budget debate Mr Singh, who leads the WP, said that the government should provide clear “report cards” for public spending, as Singaporeans should be given clarity on the matter.

He specifically mentioned such programmes as the Forward Singapore initiative, which cost S$40 billion, and the RIE2030 research plan, which came with a S$37 billion price tag. Mr Singh said that there should be a public tracking of both the outcomes and spending of such programmes.

See also  ESM Goh says that, unlike Mahathir, he is able to enjoy the simple pleasures of life

He also referred to a recent remark from Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who told journalists during the Economic Strategy Review that even if Singapore’s economy grows, it can no longer be assumed that this growth automatically generates jobs.

At present, ministers’ bonuses are tied to metrics including GDP growth and the unemployment rate, and Mr Singh questioned if this should continue.

The WP chief said that given the size of fiscal surpluses, there is room to do more to address cost-of-living pressures, such as more vouchers for larger families, higher student care subsidies, especially for lower-income families, and more support for lower and middle-income households.

S’poreans respond to the speech

Online, there has been a positive response to Mr Singh’s speech, as Singaporeans appear to agree that there is a need for more transparency.

A local Reddit user wrote that Mr Singh had “gone for the bloody nose,” adding “that the number 1 question on everyone’s mind. What do you plan to do with a 15 billion surplus?”

See also  Terence Tan resigns from WP as general election looms

Regarding ministers’ salaries, one remarked that it “Sounds like it’s time for PAP to move the goalposts.”

“Actually, this Pritam’s comments are all on point. Just look at the state of SkillsFuture Singapore funding – how to gauge efficiency?” wrote another.

One seemed to think that Mr Singh “came back with a vengeance.”

“That motion alone is worth supporting Pritam’s WP,” chimed in another, adding, “What they do with our reserves nobody knows.”

“When the government runs surpluses every year, they are not maximising revenue collected for expenditure for the betterment of citizens. This would be a huge deal in a real democracy… Imagine the social good that can be done with this money,” commented a Reddit user. /TISG

Read also: Pritam Singh: Ministers’ bonuses should be anchored on good jobs for Singaporeans in the age of AI

