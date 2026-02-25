// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
FB screengrab/ The Workers' Party
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Pritam Singh: Ministers' bonuses should be anchored on good jobs for Singaporeans in the age of AI

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Feb 24), the first day of the Budget debate, Workers’ Party MP Pritam Singh (Aljunied) tackled three main topics in his speech: the current geopolitical situation; AI, jobs, and ministers’ bonuses; and fiscal surpluses in relation to high living costs.

Titled “Taking care of our own,” Mr Singh, the secretary-general of the WP discussed global tensions and what they mean to Singapore society.

For his second point, he referred to a recent remark from Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who told journalists during the Economic Strategy Review that even if Singapore’s economy grows, it can no longer be assumed that this growth automatically generates jobs. This is due in part to fewer jobs being needed due to advances in technology, specifically artificial intelligence (AI).

Saying that policies related to jobs should have a clear report card, Mr Singh added that AI transformation must create real productivity gains, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, workers who receive further training should actually get employed.

At present, ministers’ bonuses are tied to metrics including GDP growth and the unemployment rate.

Given the push in advancing AI in this year’s Budget, Mr Singh said, “Arising from this year’s Budget initiatives, I would argue that the National Bonus should be anchored to one objective outcome: good jobs for Singaporeans in the age of AI.”

For his final point, Mr Singh also asked for more transparency on Government spending, and added, given the size of fiscal surpluses, that there is room to do more to address cost-of-living pressures, such as more vouchers for larger families, higher student care subsidies, especially for lower-income families, and more support for lower and middle-income households.

The speech can be read in full here.

Mr Singh’s wide-ranging speech has been met positively by many online.

“Record surplus. Billions deployed. Questions worth asking. Full disclosure of public spending isn’t a political position — it’s a governance standard. Transparency builds trust, and trust is earned through clarity, not assumption.

Pritam’s ask is reasonable. Singaporeans deserve to know how their money works for them,” one wrote.

Another chimed in to say that it’s good “for the public to know the breakdown of spending. Creating transparency to gain trust.”

This is what a responsible opposition is about,” a Facebook user commented.

On YouTube, one user on the platform wrote, “Pritam always has the heart for the people. Always listening and always speaking out what people are really concerned about in the Parliament.” /TISG

