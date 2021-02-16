Budget 2021: S$4.8b of S$11b Covid-19 Resilience Package for public health; healthcare workers to get pay rise

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Feb 16) that the Government is giving foremost importance to public health, allocating S$4.8 of the new S$11 billion Covid-19 Resilience Package to Singaporeans’ overall public health, safe reopening measures and sustaining momentum for recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

DPM Heng, who is also the Finance Minister, outlined three main prongs of the Covid-19 Resilience Package at the beginning of his Budget reading:

To address Singapore’s immediate needs to safeguard public health and reopen safely To support workers and businesses where necessary To target support for sectors that are still under stress because of the pandemic.

Vaccinating is key

“Vaccinating our people is key,” DPM Heng said. “At the same time, we must continue to contain the spread of the virus, by keeping up our precautionary measures and our multi-layered defence system of contract tracing, testing and safe distancing.”