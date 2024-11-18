;
BTS’s Jin releases his solo album “Happy” along with special ARMY presentation

ByLydia Koh

November 18, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BTS’s Jin delighted fans with his Happy solo album showcase, held on Nov 16 and 17 at Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul.

Titled Jin ‘Happy’ Special Stage, the event featured live performances of all album tracks accompanied by a full band, interactive segments, and heartfelt moments with ARMY.

“This time, I feel a pleasant kind of nervousness because my solo album Happy has been released,” Jin said as he began the presentation to convey his joy.

“I made this album to make the ARMY happy, and I want to make you all smile today.”

Photo: Instagram/Jin

Highlight of the event

One of the event’s highlights was when Jin and Wendy from Red Velvet performed their duet, Heart on the Window (with Wendy).

Wendy, visibly moved, shared, “I loved this song from the start. It’s like making a new debut when you perform in front of ARMY.

I’m honoured to have contributed to such a fantastic record,” Jin expressed his gratitude for her contribution to the project.

See also  BTS wins at MTV Europe Music Awards

Jin also presented a behind-the-scenes look at the album’s creation, explaining its title, Happy.

“I wanted to express the pure delight of making ARMY smile. I believe happiness grows when shared, and I’ll work hard to keep us all smiling.”

Dynamic stage changes

The showcase dazzled with dynamic stage changes, featuring vertically moving LEDs and sets inspired by album concept photos and music videos.

Songs like Running Wild and I’ll Be There are seamlessly tied into these visuals. Fans received thoughtful gifts, including game console-shaped keyrings and cubes, reflecting Jin’s personal hobbies.

For global fans, the event was streamed live on Weverse, drawing viewers from 214 countries and regions and reaffirming Jin’s worldwide influence.

As the event concluded, Jin shared a touching message: “Happiness never truly ends; there’s always more waiting. Let’s keep discovering it together.”

Hailing from South Korea, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, is a gifted actor, singer, and composer.

See also  BTS' Jin's 'Spring Day' to be 1st song for fan ARMYs if their 12th anniversary concert in 2025 gets a green light

His most well-known role is as a member of the internationally popular K-pop group BTS.

