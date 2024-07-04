BTS fans are set for another thrilling surprise. Disney+ has revealed that ‘Are You Sure?!’ debut on August 8 will feature Jimin and Jungkook’s incredible pre-enlistment tour.

Alongside this announcement, Disney+ also revealed the season poster for the series.

‘Are You Sure?!’ follows the lively and unpredictable journey of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, affectionately known as the “Busan Boys” due to their shared hometown.

In 2023, the duo embarked on a memorable adventure to create lasting memories before their military service, travelling to destinations such as the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo, Japan.

Priceless memories

Eight episodes will accompany the series, following Jimin and Jungkook as they travel, laugh, talk, and create priceless memories.

They delight in common pleasures and partake in uncommon pursuits like road excursions, kayaking, and camping that are only feasible while travelling.

Their spontaneous journey promises a variety of unexpected and entertaining situations, adding to fans’ anticipation and curiosity.

The season poster, with a summer theme, showcases Jimin and Jungkook’s cool images of them grinning broadly as they kayak on a gorgeous American lake in the warm summer sun.

The calm background and their happy faces heighten the anticipation for the show.

‘Are You Sure?!’ will release its first two episodes exclusively on Disney+ on Aug 8, followed by a new episode every Thursday, totalling eight.

Members of BTS

Jimin, whose full name is Park Jimin, is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and dancer who is a core member of the globally renowned boy band BTS.

Born on Oct 13, 1995, in Busan, South Korea, he debuted with BTS in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC).

Jimin is BTS’s lead vocalist and main dancer, known for his exceptional vocal skills and smooth, powerful dancing.

Jeon Jung-kook, professionally known as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. He is BTS’s lead dancer, centre, sub-rapper, and lead vocalist.