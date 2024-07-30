A year after his remarkable solo debut, BTS’ Jimin has achieved another historic feat, becoming the first K-pop soloist to reach the Top 2 on the Billboard 200 with two albums, “MUSE” and “FACE.” His debut album “FACE,” released in 2023, was followed by the recent success of “MUSE.”

On July 28, Billboard announced that Jimin’s new solo album “MUSE” entered the Top 200 albums chart at No. 2, indicating its popularity in the United States. This achievement equals his previous record with “FACE,” making Jimin the first Korean solo artist to have more than one album in the top 3 of the Billboard 200.

More info about MUSE

Luminate reports that during the week ending July 25, “MUSE” sold 96,000 equivalent album units, comprising 74,000 traditional album sales, 15,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, and 7,000 track equivalent album (TEA) copies.

Released on July 19, 2024, through BIGHIT MUSIC, “MUSE” features seven tracks, including the pre-release single “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” featuring rapper Loco and the lead single “Who,” which quickly topped multiple iTunes charts.Impressively, the album debuted in South Korea at number two and in Japan at number three.

Personal experiences and inspirations

Jimin led the overall production of “MUSE,” which explores the journey of seeking genuine love and sometimes losing one’s way, across its seven tracks. While “FACE” focused on confronting inner struggles, “MUSE” presents a candid view of his personal experiences and inspirations.

MUSE consists of seven tracks: Who, Be Mine, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (ft. Loco), Rebirth (Intro), and Closer Than This.

“Rebirth (Intro)” introduces the album’s love theme, which is further developed throughout the track. The album’s standout tune, “Who,” is a hip-hop R&B song with strong beats, an acoustic guitar, and a dynamic rhythm that add to its allure.

Jimin, a member of the K-pop group BTS, is a talented singer, songwriter, and dancer.He is known for his smooth vocals, captivating stage presence, and charming personality. Jimin’s solo album, “FACE,” debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, making him the first Korean soloist to achieve this feat. He has also won numerous awards, including the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit.