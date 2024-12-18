KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BTS’s V continues to shine on the Billboard charts, this time with a Christmas classic.

His sixth solo single, “White Christmas (with V of BTS),” which he co-wrote with the late Bing Crosby, peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement crowns a remarkable 2024 for V, as all three of his releases this year have charted on the Hot 100.

Earlier in the year, V’s digital single “FRI(END)S” peaked at No. 65 in March, while his first winter track, “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin),” reached No. 99 in Nov.

With “White Christmas” now on the list, V will become the Korean artist with the most Hot 100 entries in 2024.

Broad popularity

Beyond the Hot 100, “White Christmas” also topped the Digital Song Sales and Holiday Digital Song Sales charts, solidifying its festive appeal and broad popularity.

Meanwhile, fellow BTS member Jin is also making waves with his solo album Happy. “Running Wild,” the album’s title single, peaked at No. 46 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Jungkook’s debut solo single, “Seven (feat. Latto),” remains strong at No. 85 on the same chart, demonstrating its enduring global success.

Global music scene

Both Jin and Jungkook’s solo achievements, alongside V’s record-breaking year, highlight the group’s continuous impact on the global music scene, both as a group and as individual artists.

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is a talented South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He is most known for being a part of the boy band BTS, which is well-known worldwide.

V’s influence extends beyond music, significantly impacting fashion and culture. He has a massive fanbase and is one of the most popular K-pop idols globally.

He is known for his philanthropic activities and dedication to his fans. V’s journey is a testament to his talent, hard work, and dedication. His contributions to BTS and his solo endeavours have solidified his place as a prominent figure in the global music industry.