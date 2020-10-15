BTS member V dating actress Kim Yoo Jung? Rumours are not true

- Advertisement -

Seoul — When it comes to BTS, dating is a tricky topic.

Since their rise to fame from 2013, none of the seven members of the boy band has been in a public relationship and all of the romantic ties they have had to other celebrities and other K-pop groups have been circumstantial.

This also applies to BTS member V, 24, and actress Kim Yoo Jung, 21. Rumours about the two dating started circulating after a set of photos appeared on social media in January. When MSN published photos of V on a subway train and photos of Kim also on a subway train, this led to speculation that they were on the same train and at the same time.

The matter was further complicated when fans photoshopped V and Kim being together in photos. However, there was eventually no evidence to support that V and Kim were dating. News that they were on subway trains on different days laid the rumour to rest.

V has been romantically linked to someone before this. The BTS member was reportedly close to a fan named “Hi” in 2015 and many claimed that the two were having a secret relationship.

There has been more evidence to support this rumour. V kept posting screenshots of what “Hi” uploaded on social media and he was seen wearing a ring that “Hi” reportedly gave him as a present. V also exchanged some gifts with “Hi”, including an iPhone that the BTS member was seen using during several live streams.

Representatives of Big Hit Entertainment, the BTS record label, denied the rumours. They urged fans to instead focus their attention on the coming BTS album.

As he shot to fame, V has been mum about his romantic relationships. He has, however, spoken about his feelings on love and relationships during group interview sessions. On one occasion, when he was asked for advice on a crumbling friendship, he said: “If you want to make up, do it, but if you don’t, don’t. If you feel like that person wants to make up, just accept/receive it.”

On another occasion, V responded to a query about struggling to meet new people. “I understand [what you mean]. I feel the same way,” he said. “When I was younger, I used to like going up to and meeting new people . . . What I feel is that there are so many people who see me as ‘V,’ not Kim Taehyung. So I feel like I’ve changed a lot because of stuff like this . . . I only have my people now.”

V has also been straightforward about his unfortunate dating history. He shared that when he was younger he was in love with a girl and he planned to confess his feelings to her but she did not answer the phone when he called.

During a radio interview, V claimed that he had never been in a relationship for more than 20 days. “I’ve never been in a serious relationship,” V explained. “Actually, I couldn’t refuse a confession. I think that’s the reason why I have never been in a relationship for more than 20 days.”

V told the interviewer that his ideal partner is someone who appears cold but actually has a warm heart. He added that his dream girlfriend would be kind and respectful to her parents, and would be able to help him manage his finances.

V went as far as to name English actress Kaya Scodelario, 28, as being “close” to his ideal type. /TISG

