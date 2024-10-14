KOREA: According to Allkpop, BTS’s fans (ARMY) worldwide have participated in charitable acts inspired by Jimin’s kindness and to commemorate his birthday.

Jimin’s Asia-Pacific fan club, ‘JIMINNATION_ASOC,’ donated to Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) under their ‘JIMTOBER’ campaign, a blend of ‘Jimin’ and ‘October.’

These contributions aim to support children and provide lifesaving medical aid.

All in Jimin’s name

Similarly, the Latin fanbase ‘JiminLatinFB’ donated to the American Cancer Society Foundation to support breast cancer research and to the Wildlife Conservation Network Foundation to help preserve endangered wildcat species, all in Jimin’s name.

Inspired by his generosity, ‘JiminStreammexico’ contributed to CIMA, a Mexican NGO working to reduce breast cancer deaths. The fanbase stated that this donation honours Jimin’s compassionate spirit.

In Argentina, the group ‘ParkJimin_FBArg’ continued its tradition of donating to Asociación Piel, a pediatric plastic surgery institution, and WWF Argentina, spreading warmth in Jimin’s honour for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, the Chilean fanbase ‘PARKJIMIN_Chile’ adopted the slogan “BE GOOD, BE LIKE JIMIN” and contributed to Fundación Nuestros Hijos, a cancer treatment center in Chile.

The Myanmar fan group ‘PJMLand_Myanmar’ provided food, water, medicine, and other essentials to areas affected by floods and political crises.

Angel’s Heart

Jimin’s kindness has earned him the nickname ‘Angel’s Heart,’ and his fans have followed his example by turning his birthday into a global celebration of generosity and charity.

Jimin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer, best known as the lead vocalist and main dancer of the world-renowned boy band BTS. He is known for his powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and exceptional dance skills.

Jimin is highly regarded for his talent and contributions to BTS’s success. His captivating performances, combined with his warm personality, have made him a beloved figure among fans worldwide.