Entertainment Celebrity ARMY celebrates of the day debuted as a...

BTS ARMY celebrates 8th anniversary of the day V debuted as a member of the group

V revealed as BTS member 11 days before band's official debut

BTS's V was last to be introduced in the group. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Army (fans of BTS) from around the globe took the time to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the day was first introduced to the world as a member of BTS on June 2. Twitter hashtags that trended were #8YearsWithTaehyung and ‘OUR HAPPINESS TAEHYUNG’. Eight years ago, V introduced himself to the world by uploading a shot of himself on the group’s official Twitter account. His face was half-covered with his cap in the post and he wrote a simple caption that said, “V”.

In 2011, V joined Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee and remained as a hidden member for the duration of his trainee period. On June 2, 2013, he was finally revealed as a BTS member, just 11 days before BTS made their official debut. The next day, V was the first member to have his full profile for BTS’ debut teaser revealed on Big Hit Entertainment’s homepage, as reported by Allkpop.

BTS is one of the most popular boy groups from Korea. Picture: Instagram

At the start of 2012, the BTS members, excluding V, had continuously communicated with fans through online promotion videos. The members filmed their video logs during their trainee period while V would stand in the corner, hiding from the camera. V was then known as the ‘hidden card member’, a secret kept so well that fans did not even know that BTS would be a seven-member group.

- Advertisement -

Bang Shi Hyuk, founder and CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE, initially wanted to introduce V last in order to create a strong impact for BTS as a group, through V’s perfect visuals and all-round skills.

V has now earned many titles, including ‘History Maker V’, ‘Record Setter V’, WORLDWIDE ACE V’, ‘Worldwide it Boy’, and more. Yet, when asked what he thinks his representative accomplishment is, V responded, “I will work on making a representative accomplishment starting now”, making fans look forward to seeing his potential grow even greater./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Fans defend Alex Man after he suffers backlash for smiling at a national hero’s funeral

Changsha -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known as the "father of hybrid rice", who helped save millions from hunger with his work, died at the age of 90 on May 22. His funeral was held in Changsha last week and reportedly...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee on Spore’s next steps: Test, trace, vaccinate more quickly and more extensively

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the country on Monday (May 31), providing an update on the Covid-19 situation and highlighting the next steps in dealing with the pandemic. At the beginning of his speech, Mr Lee mentioned that compared...
View Post
Featured News

95-year-old S’porean woman dies from Covid-19 complications, 19 new community cases reported

Singapore – A 95-year-old Singaporean woman has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on May 30, announced the Ministry of Health in its daily updates. MOH reported that the woman was confirmed positive for the virus on May 17 when she...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent