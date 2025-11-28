// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 28, 2025
Photo: Freepik/wirestock (for illustration purposes only).
Brother vs brother: One sibling sues another for share of inheritance from father’s house worth S$8.25 million

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A man is suing one of his 12 siblings, whom he accused of taking his share of the sale of their father’s house, a Queenstown bungalow that sold earlier this year for S$8.25 million.

Each sibling, plus their mother, should have received S$634,615.

However, according to a report in Shin Min Daily News, one of the man’s sons, Cai Shuicai, has slapped his older brother, Cai Shuiliang, with a lawsuit, alleging that his brother took his share of the sale proceeds.

Brother vs Brother

The house that belonged to their father, Cai Muguai, is located on Barbary Walk near Stirling Road in Queenstown. After he died on February 10, 1986, he left the house to his wife and children.

By 2013, the High Court approved the sale of the property after three of the siblings applied for it. In February of this year, it sold for S$8.25 million.

The matter should have ended there, but the sale of the home came as a surprise to Cai Shuicai, who was unaware of it because he was not in Singapore when the transaction occurred and only learned about it from one of his sisters. Additionally, Cai Shuicai has often been overseas over the past years.

See also  GIC yet to file lawsuit against Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO, say sources

To make matters worse, he did not receive his share of the sale proceeds. His sister, however, presented a document to him that said that he had transferred his share of ownership in 1993 of the bungalow to Cai Shuiliang.

Cai Shuicai denied this, however, and the Shin Min Daily News report added that he claims that he is illiterate and that he did not understand the document that he signed. His version of the story is that he had been informed by his older brother to sign it so that he could receive his share of the sale proceeds.

He has since sued his brother in an attempt to get the ownership transfer agreement revoked so he can get his share. Through his lawyer, he sent Cai Shuiliang a demand letter as well as a settlement proposal.

His older brother, meanwhile, claims that Cai Shuicai had approached him, telling him he wanted to sell his share. Furthermore, he said that a lawyer had explained the ownership transfer agreement to both brothers before they signed the document.

See also  Appeal from woman who wanted revenge on doctors dismissed as “wholly unmeritorious”

Cai Shuiliang also said that he gave Cai Shuicai S$42,307 in cash after the signing of the agreement. He acknowledged that while he has received his younger brother’s demand letter, he added that there has not been a settlement proposal from Cai Shuicai. /TSG

Read also: “Should I file a lawsuit with a lawyer?” Tourist got charged $100 after staff wrote his passport number incorrectly when buying an iPhone 15

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

