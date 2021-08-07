Britney Spears accidentally locks herself in bathroom

- Advertisement -

“I was caught up in my head looking for it for about 15 minutes and then realised it’s probably in the other bathroom … then I went to leave and the door was locked,” Spears wrote Tuesday.

“I thought OK well it’s a bathroom, I can open the damn door … no, the lock was stuck!!!!”

The 39-year-old then said she had to call out four times to her sleeping boyfriend Sam Asghari before he responded. His attempt to help was unsuccessful.

“He tried to do his thing to open the door with a PEN … so I got my phone and called security to tell them to open the door,” Spears wrote.

She continued, “15 minutes went by and they finally said they’d send someone up to open the door … 10 minutes later …. ‘HELLO ??? Is anybody there ???’ ”

The people who came to help told her they’d need about 10 minutes to get the door open, Spears recalled.

“The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy,” Spears wrote. “So I drank it… I was reenergized and started speaking again!!! ‘Are you guys there ???’ … ‘Yes we are!’ They said, ‘Stand back, we’re going to open the door!’ It opened … it finally opened !!!!!”

Spears’ post received numerous comments on Instagram, including one from fellow singer Miley Cyrus, who wrote, “They Free’d Britney for real!”

Cyrus’ comment was a reference to the online #FreeBritney campaign, through which people support Spears in her legal battle to remove her father from a court-ordered conservatorship, as reported by New York Daily News.

Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has control over her finances, while a conservator handles aspects of her personal life. Spears has described the conservatorship as “abusive”. /TISG

