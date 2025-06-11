British Zharnel Hughes hopes to redeem himself at the Tokyo World Championships, says he wants to ‘rewrite history’

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: British sprinter Zharnel Hughes has not forgotten his heartbreak back at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic finals, where he committed a false start in the most important race of his career. With this, the athlete aims to return to the same stadium this year to redeem himself at the upcoming World Championships in September.

With this, Hughes admitted: “It’s long gone… but it would be amazing to rewrite history from there. I’m looking forward to just going over there, competing well, and getting through the rounds and hopefully do well in the final.”

He added, “Obviously, I want to win a medal. That’s the main goal, but I want to lower my times too. I want to be on the podium. That’s what I’m working for.”

Hughes athletic performance so far

Hughes’ 2024 season ended due to injury, but now he is back to his form and has been competing lately. He said: “I’m feeling pretty good, nice and strong… Last year wasn’t good for me, so I’m just grateful each time I get to compete and cross the line feeling healthy and live to fight another day.”

- Advertisement -

The athlete has been participating in the Grand Slam Track series. This new competitive circuit offers athletes the opportunity to compete against the same rivals multiple times in intense races. Hughes currently ranks first in the Racer of the Year standings because he maintained a clean record with wins in every round of the series.

“It’s very competitive and I needed something like that, especially because I didn’t get much races in last year… It keeps you sharp,” Hughes admitted.

He added, “I do want to compete against some other people as well to mix it up a little bit, but at the same time, you’re seeing the same guys, and it makes you want to get better. I see the errors I make, and I know the same guys will come back again in the next two weeks, so it keeps you wanting to sharpen up a little bit and try to tweak your training.”

In terms of his training, the British have been exerting more effort to prevent injuries, such as massage tables, ice baths, and rehab sessions. He exclaimed, “I don’t like ice bath, but I’m doing them more now to keep my body clear. I’m ensuring that my recovery is on point, always making sure I’m eating properly, getting proper sleep, and getting regular treatment.”

- Advertisement -

When he finally achieved his goals for the World Athletic Championships, Hughes next ambition was to run at the European Championships on his home soil in Birmingham.

Aside from his athletic preparations, Hughes is also prepared to become a dad. He admitted: “I just couldn’t believe it—I’m a dad. It is my biggest blessing to this day, and it forever will be.”