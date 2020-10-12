Brad Pitt accused of promising to marry woman, running off with money

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Actor Brad Pitt is currently involved in a controversy over his alleged proposal to a woman before running off with an amount in a catfishing scam.

Pitt has denied contacting healthcare chief executive Kelli Christina, who is suing him for allegedly “promising to marry her”, and says he does not know her.

Christina is said to be suing Pitt for US$100,000 (S$135,000) after claiming that the actor contacted her about helping him raise funds for his Make It Right Foundation, which aimed to help rebuild 150 homes in the Lower 9th ward of New Orleans.

Pitt’s lawyers counter that the woman has fallen for an online scam.

The actor, who is going through divorce proceedings with former wife Angelina Jolie, rejected the claims, saying he never communicated with Christina and stated that he never asked her for any payments.

With tension escalating, Pitt and Jolie are “no longer in family therapy” ahead of the trial to determine custody of their children. The former couple is at odds over how much time each gets with their six children. Known as Brangelina, the duo broke up in September 2016.

Jolie, 45, filed for divorce and sought custody of their brood after an alleged altercation between Pitt and son Maddox on board a private jet. Pitt, 56, is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

At the end of last month, Pitt brought rumoured girlfriend German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, to Chateau Miraval in the south of France. The holiday coincided with what would have been Pitt and Jolie’s sixth wedding anniversary. The former couple married at the chateau on Aug 24, 2014.

According to UsWeekly, the former couple’s relationship has turned so sour to the point that they stopped family therapy ahead of a custody trial slated for next month. “Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place,” an insider exclusively told the celebrity and entertainment magazine. The former couple had earlier appeared to reach a cordial understanding of co-parenting their children. Pitt was seen leaving his LA home in June after spending time with the children. /TISG