‘Bonus? Equity?’: Netizens question what perks Melvin Lim is getting after rejoining PropertyLimBrothers as non-salaried director

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online are asking whether PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) co-founder Melvin Lim will be receiving any monetary perks like bonuses, dividends or equity, after the company confirmed that he is now serving as a “non-salaried director.”

The confirmation comes months after Lim stepped down from the company following an alleged extramarital affair involving Grayce Tan, who was then PLB’s vice-president. Lim and Tan both resigned in January after a controversial video of them emerged online.

Tan has since joined another real estate agency, OrangeTee.

Lim is currently registered with PLB as a salesperson, according to records on the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) website. His registration commenced on May 29 and is valid until Dec 31.

PLB has since clarified to Stomp that Lim’s CEA salesperson registration is separate from any executive or operational responsibilities within the company.

The firm said Lim is serving as a “non-salaried director” and stressed that his registration should not be interpreted as a return to a public-facing leadership role.

According to PLB, Lim is “not seeking any public-facing return” following his resignation, adding that his primary focus remains on his family and personal recovery.

The announcement has sparked discussion online, with many Singaporeans questioning what the title of “non-salaried director” actually means and whether Lim could still receive other forms of financial compensation.

Some speculated that while the role does not come with a salary, it may still entitle him to bonuses, equity or other benefits. “Means got big bonus and equity! Huat ah,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “He receives other kind of payment?” Others pointed out that a non-salaried position does not necessarily rule out other forms of remuneration, with one remarking: “But doesn’t exclude director fee and dividends lol.”

Several commenters also questioned the significance of the “non-salaried” designation. “Non-salary means what ah? Really curious,” one person wrote.

Others argued that, as the company’s co-founder and shareholder, Lim remains entitled to make decisions about his involvement in the business. “Even so, he is the founder and shareholder; he can do whatever. Customers can just boycott and don’t use their services,” one commenter said.

PLB’s statement that Lim’s “primary focus remains on his family and personal recovery” also drew reactions. One commenter questioned the wording, writing: “What recovery he need? Isn’t the wife and children the ones who needs the recovery? He has many mountains to climb to gain back all the trust from his family again!”

While Lim has largely stayed out of the public eye, Tan has resumed activity on her social media platform, Homes with Grayce, since June 12. Lim’s social media accounts, meanwhile, remain private.

The latest development comes after a turbulent first half of the year for PropertyLimBrothers.

In the wake of Lim and Tan’s departures in January, the company also undertook a restructuring exercise. In April, PLB conducted layoffs and eliminated several positions within its media division, PLB Media.