“Body to toe, Gucci ah, sure attract thieves & robbers, good luck” — Netizen warns Desmond Tan about his travel outfit

SINGAPORE — Desmond Tan, 36, a Singaporean actor, is fond of travelling and is currently on one of his ‘dream trips’. In a recent Instagram post, he mentioned that he is finally back at the airport for a trip that he has been ‘envisioning for a long time’. “This is undoubtedly my DREAM TRIP,” the actor declared. “It’s going to be monumental, stay with me,” he added.

Furthermore, Desmond Tan was wearing a Gucci outfit that caught the attention of some netizens. An IG user commented: “Body to toe Gucci ah, sure attract thieves and robbers, good luck”. And another IG user said, “Chain your bag to your waist”.

On his last trip to Italy, Desmond Tan was robbed while riding on a train – which caused him to lose his backpack with all his cash on the trip, his laptop, and other valuable items. He also lost his phone on holiday in Bali, Indonesia, last March 2022 when he got ambushed while riding a motorbike.

However, these unfortunate incidents did not stop him from continuing his travels.

Other Singaporean celebrities wished him safe travels through the comments. They also expressed how excited they were for the actor.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Taufik Batisah commented: “eh bro I tot u just went on a dream trip? I’m jealous,” which gained a reply from Desmond saying, “another more dreamy [trip] now!”

Zhang Ze Tong, also an actor, said: “wew enjoyyy and have a smashing good one,” alongside Glenn Yong’s comment: “happy for you!! enjoy it bro!”. Desmond Tan replied with thanks to both comments.

The Celebrity Agency – the artist management agency which manages Desmond Tan – also left a comment, saying: “WE CAN’T WAIT”.

