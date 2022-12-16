Desmond Tan gets robbed while on a train in Italy; loses laptop and all his cash for the trip

Desmond Tan, 36, a Singaporean actor, recently lost his valuable belongings while travelling on a train in Italy.

In an Instagram story posted by the actor last Dec 12, he shared that his backpack got stolen along with all his cash for the trip, his laptop, and other items. The actor also left a note to all his followers who are also travelling to be extra cautious.

“Just want to send out a reminder to folks who are travelling during this period to be extremely careful,” he stated.

Unfortunately, this was not the first time Desmond Tan had a rough patch while travelling. Last March 2022, the actor had his phone stolen as well while on holiday in Bali, Indonesia. He was riding a motorbike when he was ambushed by four robbers, also riding two motorbikes. One of the men grabbed his phone and immediately ran away. Desmond tried to chase the robbers but was stopped by his friend to avoid making matters worse.

In a recent Instagram story posted on Dec 15, Desmond shared a photo of his hand doing a thumbs up and thanked everyone for their encouragement, advice, and prayers.

“I wanna update you that my wife and I are safe and unharmed. We’ve made all the necessary arrangements to settle the aftermath and gotten help from some friends. We are trying our best to put this incident behind us and focus on the rest of our vacation,” he exclaimed.

He assures everyone that it will get better from now on.

“We live to learn, that’s life,” Desmond added.

