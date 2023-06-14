BMW Car Club from Singapore obstructing traffic in Malaysia, even blocking emergency lane on the way to Penang

SINGAPORE: A video of a group of cars from Singapore went viral recently for taking up all three lanes at the Penang Second Bridge on June 9 (Friday). The cars driven by members of BMW Car Club Singapore occupied even the emergency lane on the bridge and caused traffic for over an hour.

Malaysian police afterwards tracked down the drivers from Singapore and Malaysia, going to them at their hotel in Batu Ferringhi on the afternoon of the following day. The drivers were later penalized for obstructing traffic and other offences related to the vehicle’s license plates. 16 tickets were issued, with a fine of $87 each.

The video of the group hogging the lanes on Penang Second Bridge was posted on the 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians Facebook group page on Saturday, June 10.

The group has since issued an apology on its Facebook page.

“We, BMW Car Club Singapore are aware of some viral videos which consists of our Penang Drive lately. We sincerely apologize and acknowledge a mistake that was made on our part and to reassure everyone of our unwavering commitment to cooperation with the local authorities.

We have taken full responsibility for the recent oversight by working closely with the local authorities as soon as we heard of the news. Rest assured that we have rectified the situation and investigation is now closed.

Moving forward, we are implementing additional measures to enhance our processes to ensure better control. We are committed to continuous improvement and are actively reviewing our plans to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding!

From BMW Car Club Singapore” /TISG

