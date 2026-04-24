‘Blur tourists’ cause delay at Woodlands Checkpoint, but commuter says they’re not to blame

SINGAPORE: A social media post describing confusion at the Woodlands Checkpoint has attracted interest online as a netizen recounted how a group of tourists inadvertently brought a boarding lane to a standstill.

Facebook user Ahmad Salik shared that he was at the Checkpoint during an evening this week and was in line to take a bus into Johor Bahru.

At the bus depot, commuters typically queue in three designated lanes marked for buses 160, 170 and 950, with all of these routes going into Johor Bahru Checkpoint.

Despite this, confusion arose when a group of about ten Indonesian tourists stopped in the middle lane beneath the “170” sign. The group, described as wearing headscarves and carrying heavy luggage, appeared exhausted and uncertain. They refused to board arriving buses labelled 950, insisting they could only take service 170 to Larkin.

As buses arrived, the lanes on either side continued to move smoothly, with passengers boarding efficiently. However, the middle lane became completely immobilised as those behind the group were unable to move forward, step back, or switch lanes due to physical barriers.

Mr Ahmad described how multiple buses passed without resolving the situation, while frustration among commuters grew. He observed that both Singaporean and Malaysian travellers expressed irritation as the delay dragged on close to midnight, a time when many were eager to complete their journeys.

Attempting to help, Mr Ahmad said he spoke to the group in Bahasa Indonesia, explaining that any bus would take them across to Johor Bahru, where they could later transfer to service 170 if needed. However, the group remained unconvinced and continued to wait.

The impasse was eventually resolved when Mr Ahmad asked the tourists to move aside to the roadside, allowing others in the queue to proceed. Only then did the blocked lane resume movement.

Reflecting on the incident, Mr Ahmad said the episode was not simply about “confused tourists,” but pointed to a larger issue with how the system is designed. He questioned why multiple lanes are maintained when all buses serve the same immediate destination, arguing that the setup creates an “illusion of choice” that can mislead first-time users unfamiliar with the crossing.

He added that thousands of people use the checkpoint daily, including workers, frequent travellers and first-time visitors, many of whom rely solely on signage to navigate the process.

Without clear guidance, he suggested, confusion can quickly escalate into delays affecting large numbers of people.

Some netizens felt the tourists were right to stay put as they would be charged a new boarding fee if they were to board another bus, but Mr Ahmad said he checked with LTA and SBS and found that this is not the case.

He clarified in an update, “I have checked with LTA and SBS. For card users, rides are suspended at Woodlands Checkpoint, so no extra charges when boarding any bus to JB. For cash users, just show the ticket and board any bus. No additional payment needed.”

He added that the disruption demonstrated how easily order can break down when clarity is lacking, arguing that the real bottleneck in such situations may lie not with individuals, but with the system itself.