BLACKPINK’s Rosé hit No. 1 on iTunes charts worldwide

Seoul — BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s title track On The Ground is sweeping the charts across the globe.

The singer released her highly-anticipated solo debut with her first single album “R”, featuring the title track On The Ground on March 12, 2 p.m. KST. The single hit the top of multiple realtime music charts in Korea shortly after its release and also hit No.1 on iTunes charts in several countries worldwide.

Soompi reported that on 10:41 a.m. KST on March 13, On The Ground has hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 51 different regions, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Spain, France, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and more.

In less than 21 hours, the music video for On The Ground managed to garner over 36 million views. Prior to the release, Rosé’s solo debut single album “R” set a new record for the highest number of stock pre-orders achieved by any female soloist in Korea.

The BLACKPINK member will be performing her new solo debut track “On The Ground” for the first time on the March 14 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo.” She will also be premiering the track on U.S. television on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 16 local time.

Here is wishing congratulations to Rosé on her successful solo debut!

Born on February 11 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a South Korean-New Zealand singer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years. She made her debut as a vocalist in the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016 and made her solo debut with her single album R in March 2021.

