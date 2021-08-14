BLACKPINK’s Love to Hate Me garners 100 million streams on Spotify

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s Love To Hate Me track has achieved 100 million streams on Spotify.

YG Entertainment stated on August 12 KST, “BLACKPINK’s ‘Love to Hate Me’ has reached 100 million streams on Spotify.” Love to Hate Me was first released in October 2020 and it is a side track of BLACKPINK’s first full album, THE ALBUM.

It is a dance pop track that honestly expresses the opposite emotions of love and hate. It utilises trendy beats and a catchy hook, and has received a lot of love from fans all over the world.

As reported by Allkpop, the quartet’s songs have reached a total of 17 billion streams on Spotify. In addition, BLACKPINK has three tracks that reached 400 million streams which include DDU-DU DD-DU, Kill This Love and How You Like That. BLACKPINK is the only K-pop girl group to have achieved three songs with over 400 million streams. BLACKPINK continues to make outstanding achievements on Spotify, the biggest music platform in the world.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment that consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for "Kill This Love" (2019) and "How You Like That" (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records. They are also the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube.

