BLACKPINK’s Lisa expected to be filming solo debut MV this week

Seoul — BLACKPINK’s Lisa solo debut might be happening sooner than you think.

OSEN reported on Jul 12 that the BLACKPINK member will be filming the music video for her upcoming solo track this week and prepare to make her solo debut this summer.

BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment confirmed last year that the girl group’s members would be releasing solo tracks in the order of Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo following the release of their first full album THE ALBUM in Oct 2020.

In 2018, Jennie was the first member to make a solo debut with SOLO while this Mar, Rosé unveiled her first solo single album “R,” which contains the title track “On The Ground” and B-side track “Gone.” Lisa’s solo release will be next based on YG Entertainment’s announcement, according to Soompi.

As part of BLACKPINK’s fifth anniversary, the group will be releasing a film in Aug, titled 4+1 PROJECT.

Born Mar 27, 1997, Lalisa Manoban, better known by the mononym Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

Born as Pranpriya Manoban on Mar 27, 1997 in Buriram Province, Thailand, she later legally changed her name to Lalisa, meaning praised, on the advice of a fortune-teller in order to bring in prosperity.

As an only child, she was raised by her Thai mother and Swiss stepfather. Lisa’s mother is named Chitthip Brüschweiler. Her stepfather is Marco Brüschweiler, a renowned chef, currently active in Thailand. Lisa completed secondary education at Praphamontree School I and II.

After starting dance classes at the age of four, she competed regularly in dance contests throughout her childhood, including in “To Be Number One”, and joined the eleven-member dance crew We Zaa Cool alongside BamBam of Got7.

In Sept 2009, the group entered the competition LG Entertainment Million Dream Sanan World broadcast on Channel 9 and won the “Special Team” Award.

Lisa also participated in a singing contest as a school representative for “Top 3 Good Morals of Thailand”, hosted by the Moral Promotion Center in early 2009, where she finished as a runner-up. /TISG

