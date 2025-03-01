Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa admits she feels more at ease speaking Korean than English

March 1, 2025

KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently appeared as a special guest on the YouTube show Zip Daesung, where she reunited with her YG Entertainment senior, BIGBANG’s Daesung.

During their conversation, they discussed various topics, including Lisa’s solo album Alter Ego and the unexpected costs of running her own label. Notably, Lisa shared that she feels more comfortable speaking Korean than English.

Responded with gratitude

When talking about her song Born Again featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, Daesung praised its rhythm, calling it “killer.” Lisa responded with gratitude, saying she loves the song and often listens to it in full when flying.

Daesung was surprised by this habit and remarked, “That must mean it’s a great album.” He admitted that once he releases music, he rarely listens to it. Since he hears his songs repeatedly during the recording and monitoring process, he still feels shy about hearing his own voice on an album. He joked that it might make him seem like a “narcissist” saying the word in English.

More comfortable in Korean

Hearing this, Lisa admitted she didn’t know what “narcissist” meant. She mentioned noticing the term being used frequently but had never looked up its meaning. Amused, Daesung pointed out that Lisa speaks English well, but she clarified that she’s more comfortable speaking Korean.

Lisa explained that Thai is her strongest language, followed by Korean and then English. She revealed that when giving interviews in English, she first thinks in Korean before translating her thoughts. Daesung was shocked by this revelation, asking, “Is it Korean first?” to which Lisa confidently confirmed, “Yes.”

Lalisa Manobal, known mononymously as Lisa, is a prominent figure in the global music scene. She is a core member of the globally successful South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, which debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment.

