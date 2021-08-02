BLACKPINK’s Jisoo celebrates 10th anniversary since her debut as a trainee

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BLINKS (fans of BLACKPINK) all over the world congratulated BLACKPINK’s Jisoo on her 10th anniversary since joining YG Entertainment.

In Jul 2011, Jisoo joined YG Entertainment as a trainee through an audition. She had auditioned to gain more experience for a career as an actress. The BLACKPINK member passed the audition by singing Lee Eun Mi’s ballad song I Have a Lover. Jisoo is known as “YG’s super pretty trainee” throughout her trainee period, as reported by Allkpop.

The singer showed off her charms and talents through various activities. She has also appeared in Epik High’s music video and the KBS drama, Producer. Modelling is also part of her portfolio, and she has appeared in many advertisements, including her Samsonite bag advertisement with actor Lee Min Ho.

Jisoo garnered a lot of interest even before her debut. Fans from all over the world celebrated the star’s 10th anniversary since joining YG Entertainment with the hashtags “JISOO 10 YEARS WITH YG” and “#ADecadeWithJISOO” which were ranked the third and fifth most trending terms on Twitter, worldwide.

In other news, Jisoo is currently the global ambassador for Dior fashion and beauty. She is also raising expectations for her debut as an actress with her upcoming JTBC drama ‘Snow Drop‘ scheduled to air later this year.

Born Jan 3, 1995, Kim Ji Soo, better known mononymously as Jisoo, is a South Korean singer and actress. She made her debut in Aug 2016 as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

Kim Ji Soo was born in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea and has an older brother and sister. As a child, she played basketball and attended taekwondo classes. She was also a fan of TVXQ as a child.

Jisoo attended high school at the School of Performing Arts, Seoul. In 11th grade, she joined the drama club at her school and took on the experience through auditions. In 2011, Jisoo joined YG Entertainment through auditions as a trainee. /TISG

