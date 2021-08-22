BLACKPINK’s Jisoo appears in Marie Claire

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is known as the one and only Miss Dior representing South Korea and the classic beauty charmed fans once again with her stylish Marie Claire pictorial.

Jisoo portrayed a sweet and dreamy mood reminiscent of the latest upgrade to the Miss Dior eau de parfum for the September edition of Marie Claire. Jisoo also went for a classy look in ‘Rouge Dior’ lip line products, as reported by Allkpop. Take a look at Jisoo’s photos in the latest issue of Marie Claire.

Born on January 3, 1995, Kim Ji-soo, better known mononymously as Jisoo, is a South Korean singer and actress. She made her debut in August 2016 as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

Kim Ji-soo was born on January 3, 1995, in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea and has an older brother and sister. As a child, she played basketball and attended taekwondo classes. She was also a fan of TVXQ as a child. Jisoo attended high school at the School of Performing Arts Seoul. In 11th grade, she start-off drama club at her school and took larger experience through auditions.

In 2011, Jisoo joined YG Entertainment through auditions as a trainee. In 2015, she made a cameo appearance in the KBS2 drama The Producers with label-mates Sandara Park of 2NE1 and Kang Seung-yoon of Winner and featured in several advertisements, including those for Samsonite alongside actor Lee Min-ho, Smart Uniform, LG Electronics, and Nikon.

Jisoo debuted as one of the four members of BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, alongside Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, with the release of their single album Square One. Jisoo is the oldest member of BLACKPINK.

From 2017 to 2018, Jisoo joined Inkigayo as an MC alongside Got7's Jin-young and NCT's Doyoung. She ventured into acting in 2019 with a short cameo appearance in the tvN fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles. On August 18, 2020 YG Entertainment confirmed Jisoo would star in her first fixed role as a lead actress in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop alongside actor Jung Hae-in. Notably, through Blackpink's first Korean-language studio album, The Album, Jisoo co-wrote their lead single, "Lovesick Girls".

