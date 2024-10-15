Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie reflects on her solo journey and teases fans with her self-composed songs in upcoming album

ByLydia Koh

October 15, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Jennie of BLACKPINK recently discussed her solo comeback in an interview released by WIRED on Oct 15, KST.

The interview, presented in a Q&A format, focused on popular Google search questions about her. Reflecting on her journey with BLACKPINK, Jennie shared that she’s been a member since their debut in August 2016.

She also spoke about her childhood in New Zealand, where she lived from age 9 to 14, and expressed sadness that her Kiwi accent has faded over time.

She fondly remembered enjoying Marmite and Vegemite with fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé during their time in New Zealand.

Photo: Instagram/Jennie

Reminiscing over old photos and videos

Jennie touched on the release of her first solo track, “SOLO,” noting that it’s been around five to six years since its release.

While preparing for her new single “Mantra,” she reminisced over old photos and videos from that era, marvelling at how young she looked.

See also  BLACKPINK's Rosé wears Saint Laurent on cover of Dazed

She discussed the challenges of working solo versus being part of a group, emphasizing the responsibility of making decisions independently as a solo artist.

In BLACKPINK, decisions are made collaboratively, but as a soloist, she navigates the process on her own.

“Very shy” and “the quietest”

In contrast to her assertive, self-assured theatrical demeanour, Jennie characterised herself as “very shy” and “the quietest” among her peers.

Her current favourite BLACKPINK song is “Lovesick Girls,” which she enjoys for its fun and girly vibe, something the group rarely showcases. She also hinted that her upcoming album will feature self-composed tracks.

Jennie made her solo comeback on Oct 11, KST, with the release of her single Mantra. Jennie is a member of the popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

She is known for her powerful vocals, rap skills, and captivating stage presence. She is considered one of the best rappers in K-pop, known for her fast flow and unique style.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

BTS Jimin’s fans bleed love: His supporters host a blood donation drive to honour him on his birthday

October 15, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS Jimin’s birthday sparks fire in ARMYs worldwide to make donations and give back to humanity and nature

October 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa steals hearts worldwide for her free performance at the Global Citizen Festival; proceeds also went to charity

October 14, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News Home News

Long-term visit pass holders in Singapore to be permitted to work as food stall assistants in hawker centres from Jan 1, 2025

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

October 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s OCBC Group CEO Helen Wong ranked as 2nd most powerful woman in Asia for 2024

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

From pedestrians to cyclists blocking roads: Why are people on Singapore roads becoming “more and more entitled and selfish these days?”

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.