KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Jennie of BLACKPINK recently discussed her solo comeback in an interview released by WIRED on Oct 15, KST.

The interview, presented in a Q&A format, focused on popular Google search questions about her. Reflecting on her journey with BLACKPINK, Jennie shared that she’s been a member since their debut in August 2016.

She also spoke about her childhood in New Zealand, where she lived from age 9 to 14, and expressed sadness that her Kiwi accent has faded over time.

She fondly remembered enjoying Marmite and Vegemite with fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé during their time in New Zealand.

Reminiscing over old photos and videos

Jennie touched on the release of her first solo track, “SOLO,” noting that it’s been around five to six years since its release.

While preparing for her new single “Mantra,” she reminisced over old photos and videos from that era, marvelling at how young she looked.

She discussed the challenges of working solo versus being part of a group, emphasizing the responsibility of making decisions independently as a solo artist.

In BLACKPINK, decisions are made collaboratively, but as a soloist, she navigates the process on her own.

“Very shy” and “the quietest”

In contrast to her assertive, self-assured theatrical demeanour, Jennie characterised herself as “very shy” and “the quietest” among her peers.

Her current favourite BLACKPINK song is “Lovesick Girls,” which she enjoys for its fun and girly vibe, something the group rarely showcases. She also hinted that her upcoming album will feature self-composed tracks.

Jennie made her solo comeback on Oct 11, KST, with the release of her single Mantra.

She is known for her powerful vocals, rap skills, and captivating stage presence. She is considered one of the best rappers in K-pop, known for her fast flow and unique style.