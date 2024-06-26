BLACKPINK’s Lisa has just dropped the first teaser for her new music video, “ROCKSTAR.”

She’s set to rock with it on June 28 at 9 am KST, marking her first solo release since her successful debut with “LALISA” in 2021.

The teaser, a 10-second clip, showcases Lisa in a mysterious setting, illuminated by dazzling lights that highlight her sharp gaze and confident presence.

Lisa presented a fresh and alluring look while wearing an elegant ensemble that deviated from her typical BLACKPINK character.

The teaser’s confident lyrics, “Baby I’m a rockstar,” solidify her status as a genuine solo rock star in the K-pop industry. Described as unique, quirky, and bold, the music video promises to present Lisa in a fresh light.

Fans have eagerly expressed their excitement over her daring new image and eagerly anticipate her solo comeback.

Renowned member of BLACKPINK

Lalisa Manobal, professionally known as Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, renowned as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, which debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016.

In addition to nine Guinness World Records, a Gaon Chart Music Award, a Mnet Asian Music Award, and the distinction of being the first K-pop soloist to win both an MTV Video Music Award and an MTV Europe Music Award, Lisa is set to make her acting debut in the HBO television series “The White Lotus” in 2025.

Lisa has also been recognized as a cultural ambassador by the Thailand Ministry of Culture. She has received acknowledgement from former Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha for promoting Thai culture worldwide.

With the release of her debut single album, “LALISA,” in September 2021, Lisa made history by being the first female artist in South Korea to sell 736,000 copies in its first week of release.

Within the first 24 hours of its release, the music video for the lead track broke the record for the most views received by a solo artist on YouTube.

