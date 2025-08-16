Billionaire walks free: Ong Beng Seng dodges jail in Singapore power scandal

SINGAPORE: Convicted billionaire Ong Beng Seng, the Malaysian tycoon known for bringing Formula One to Singapore, has avoided jail time in a major corruption scandal that has shaken the city-state’s reputation.

Billionaire avoids prison in corruption case

Despite facing a possible seven-year prison sentence under Singapore’s Penal Code, Ong was fined S$30,000 (US$23,374) on Friday (Aug 15). A district judge accepted arguments for leniency due to his weak health and unique circumstances.

According to the latest Bloomberg report, the 79-year-old pleaded guilty to helping former Transport Minister S. Iswaran obstruct justice during a corruption investigation. Prosecutors revealed that Ong assisted in billing Iswaran for a S$5,700 business class flight while scrutiny was ongoing. The charge arose from a 2022 trip to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which Ong arranged for the former minister.

District Judge Lee Lit Cheng stressed that medical evidence showed imprisonment would seriously endanger Ong’s life. She pointed out his advanced multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer, along with several serious health issues. “The circumstances in this case are exceptional and meet the standard for judicial mercy,” she said.

Health concerns weigh heavily on sentencing

Ong’s defence highlighted his declining health, mentioning continuous side effects from medication, a chronic foot wound, and sudden cramps that have weakened his legs. Although the judge had previously questioned Ong’s ability to travel to the US and Europe after being charged, his lawyer, Cavinder Bull, explained that the trips were made on Ong’s private jet, reducing exposure and risk.

Despite these questions, the court sided with the defence. It concluded that even being incarcerated in a medical facility would significantly increase risks to the billionaire’s health. Prosecutors initially sought an eight-week jail sentence, but the judge found a fine to be more suitable under the uncommon “judicial mercy” provision.

Empire in question as tycoon steps back

The trial’s outcome now puts a spotlight on the future of Ong’s large business empire. He recently stepped down as managing director of Hotel Properties Ltd., the centrepiece of his holdings, citing health issues. The publicly traded company manages over S$4.5 billion in assets, including key hotels like the Four Seasons Singapore and Concorde New York.

Ong and his wife also own a controlling stake in the British luxury brand Mulberry Group Plc and maintain rights to organise Singapore’s Formula One Grand Prix through 2028. Nevertheless, with the disgrace hurting both his reputation and health, ambiguity blurs the future of his business empire.

Singapore’s legal luminaries and the general public continue to discuss the case’s consequences and implications, particularly about equal treatment under the law in one of the world’s least crooked nations.