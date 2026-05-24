Big news! LTA announces six new bus stops on Tampines Expressway, says these can serve extra 5,000 households

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently announced on social media that they are planning to add six bus stops that will serve both directions near three locations along the Tampines Expressway—the Jalan Kayu Flyover, Punggol West Flyover, and Punggol East Flyover.

According to the authorities, this project will cover three new pairs of bus stops along the Tampines Expressway, pedestrian overhead bridges (POBs) equipped with lifts, and covered linkways and footpaths. These upgrades aim to enhance public accessibility and make transfers between existing bus services much easier.

Furthermore, these will allow more residents living within the area to reach bus stops within a five-minute walk, and it is expected to benefit an additional 5,000 households.

Read more about LTA’s new project here.

“It will slow down the journey’

These upgrades gained a mix of reactions from the netizens. Some netizens were grateful for the initiative, but others expressed their opinions.

One netizen claimed: “So now these buses will have more stops, that means more time taken to reach their respective destinations also…”

Another netizen suggested that the LTA should introduce a new bus that will skip all these bus stops. Additionally, one more netizen claimed that with the road situation right now, it is already difficult to come out of the expressway, and yet the authorities want to build more bus stops that will slow down the journey of many drivers and commuters.

“Gonna be a much slower commute along Tampines Expressway!” a comment concluded.