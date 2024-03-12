Donald Trump continues his relentless taunts against Joe Biden, this time targeting Biden’s stuttering. At a recent campaign event in Georgia, Trump derided Biden’s speech impediment, mimicking his words in a mocking tone.

Biden’s stuttering

Despite Biden’s well-received State of the Union address, Trump labeled it as “hate-filled” while attempting to appeal to disillusioned Democrats. This isn’t the first instance of Trump capitalizing on Biden’s stutter, having previously ridiculed him in Iowa, drawing criticism for his insensitivity towards those with speech impediments.

The social media backlash was swift, with many condemning Trump’s behavior as that of a “vile bully.” Notably, Biden has openly discussed his efforts to overcome his stutter, even using his experiences to inspire others facing similar challenges.

From childhood mockery to navigating political speeches, Biden has persevered, often rehearsing speeches extensively to mitigate stuttering instances.

Backlash

Trump’s most recent attempt to ridicule Biden for his stuttering triggered a strong negative response on X.

Victoria Brownworth, a journalist wrote:

“Trump is making fun of Biden’s stutter. 10% of kids stutter. Biden has helped kids who stutter. Trump is pointing and laughing at those kids–YOUR kids–because he’s just a vile, vicious bully.”

Another outraged user, Owen Gladwyn, posted this on X:

“Donald Trump just mocked Joe Biden for his stutter. This is a blatant display of disrespect towards individuals who face similar challenges. Trump’s behavior represents a gross lack of empathy and understanding.”

According to Gail Helt, a former CIA analyst, Trump’s derisive comments about Biden’s stutter indicate his authoritarian mentality. She wrote:

“Of course he is. For authoritarians, the cruelty is the point.

But no matter what happens in November, in 100 years Joe Biden will be recognized as a great man and a great president — an American hero who stood up when it would have been easier to stand down — and his name will be revered.

And Donald’s name will only be spoken in contempt if he is remembered at all.”

