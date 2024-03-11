President Biden faces backlash after apologizing for referring to the individual who killed Laken Riley as an “illegal.” Conservatives express fury over Biden’s stance, intensifying their push for stricter immigration policies. Amidst Biden’s administration, concerns escalate as many perceive an increase in undocumented immigrants entering the United States, fueling contentious debates on immigration reform.

According to The Guardian, Joe Biden expressed regret for using the term “illegal” to describe the suspected killer of Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student. His apology came amidst criticism from some within his party.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, Biden’s likely 2024 rival, criticized Biden’s immigration policies at a rally attended by Riley’s family. Riley’s murder has become a focal point in the campaign, highlighting tensions over immigration policy.

Trump vowed stringent deportation measures if elected, contrasting his stance with Biden’s. Despite Biden’s attempt at bipartisan compromise on immigration, Republican opposition thwarted legislative efforts, leaving executive action as a potential recourse.

Biden slammed by conservatives for apologizing on calling Laken Riley suspect an “illegal”

Illegal immigrants did not build this country. They make it demonstrably worse for the average American by undercutting their wages, reducing their negotiating and buying power, straining social services, and placing a demand on low-income housing. — Jonathan (@jonathanism_) March 9, 2024

Furthermore, X users cite that illegals do not help build America as they are destroying it. Innocent women like Laken Riley are harmed in the process. Conservatives claim that they are undercutting American wages and are placing a demand on low-income housing which are meant for Americans.

Uhh, he apologized 4 using a term, he didn’t apologize to a specific person Fair play on Bidens part on this one. Tho it is confusing why it would matter between “undocumented” vs “illegal” except for pandering to voters purposes. As taxonomically it’s objectively irrelevant — AnabdanA (@Anadan674883) March 10, 2024

In addition to this, liberals and conservatives are fighting with each other on X regarding this whole issue. Conservatives view Biden’s apology as absolving the crime. However, liberals state that he apologized for using the terminology. Despite this, many are still upset as a possible criminal should not receive an apology without even being tried yet.

