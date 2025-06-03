Bidding wars at the void deck: Are we pricing out the heart of our heartlands?

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The void deck, once the cornerstone of neighbourhood life, is fast becoming a site of fierce corporate competition. A recent round of public rental tender results has brought attention to an emerging trend: rising rental bids for commercial spaces in heartland areas, and the growing disconnect between what the community needs and who can afford to serve it.

In Telok Blangah, Normanton Healthcare Pte. Ltd. secured a unit at Block 88A for S$16,800 a month. In Tengah Garden Walk, a clinic space was snapped up for an eye-watering S$40,088 monthly — a bid that outpaced established players like HMI Onecare, Normanton itself, and Qualitas Healthcare. Over in Tampines, Lum Sian Wei Shaun, a medical practitioner, put in the highest winning offer yet: S$52,188 for a single unit.

These are not isolated cases. At Woodlands Street 82 and Circuit Road, successful bids ranged from S$4,200 to S$5,000 — a relatively modest but still competitive range. Some sites saw up to a dozen bids. The pattern is clear: demand for heartland space is rising sharply, and with it, the price to participate.

Medicine, meals, and margin pressures

Medical providers made a strong showing among successful bidders. Companies like Caring Medical Clinic Pte. Ltd., Kindred Medical Holdings, and My Family Clinic (TH) Pte. Ltd. featured prominently, with Caring securing two units — one in Tampines at S$25,388 and another at Champions Way for S$25,900.

Retail and vending businesses weren’t far behind. Juicy Fresh Pte. Ltd. won three Sengkang locations at S$1,560 per month, while other bids for smaller kiosks ranged between S$120 and S$2,000, depending on size and zoning.

While the tender process has always been competitive, the scale and consistency of high-value bids suggest a deeper shift, one that residents in the form of price increases could soon feel.

A general practitioner renting a unit at S$40,000 per month has few options but to revise consultation fees, especially when labour and equipment costs are also climbing. The same logic applies to retail and F&B outlets: groceries, beverages, and essentials may become incrementally more expensive as businesses seek to recover their margins.

The cost of entry — and who gets left behind

However, the most worrying outcome may be what doesn’t get built. High rental thresholds are increasingly squeezing out sole proprietors, social enterprises, and community-minded cooperatives.

Anecdotally, smaller bidders often enter the tender process knowing they will likely lose out, not because their concepts are poor, but because the cost of securing a foothold is too high.

A potential long-term consequence? A slow and quiet shift in the character of heartland commerce — from vibrant, eclectic neighbourhood spaces to chain-dominated clusters. The kind where the tenant could just as easily be in a mall.



Balancing books and the social contract



The Ministry of National Development maintains that tender awards are not determined by rent alone. Bids are assessed on multiple criteria, including business concept, relevance to community needs, track record, and operational sustainability. Rental amount is just one piece of the puzzle.

In theory, this hybrid model is designed to balance financial prudence with social value; however, critics argue that in practice, it favours applicants with more resources and experience who tick the most boxes. High rental bids still tend to align with final awards, particularly in tenders involving clinical or retail giants.

While there’s no formal preference for large companies, the competitive nature of the process often crowds out smaller players who might bring new ideas, local knowledge, or a deeper connection to the community, but not the capital.

As public interest in this issue grows, questions are being raised about whether policy tweaks are needed to preserve accessibility in heartland commercial spaces. Can financial viability coexist with social diversity? Or will economic logic — unchecked — homogenise the void deck economy?

The crossroads ahead

Singapore’s heartlands have never just been about proximity. They’re about personality. The vendors who anchor a neighbourhood, who adapt to residents, and who reflect the rhythms of daily life.

However, as rents climb and bids become a battleground for corporates, the heartlands risk becoming more like any high-rent district. Whether future policy will restore space for community-led commerce or continue to support current trends remains to be seen.

For now, the ground beneath our feet may still be familiar, but the shops we walk past are changing.