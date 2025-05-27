BHP to establish first Industrial AI Hub in Singapore for the mining and resources sector

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: BHP is launching its first Industry AI Hub in Singapore this month to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the mining and resources sector. The new hub of BHP AI specialists will focus on solving enterprise-wide challenges to enhance safety and boost productivity through the use of AI technology.

Once set up, the Hub’s team of AI specialists will work on integrating data-driven decisions, intelligence, and automation into BHP’s core operations, the resources company announced on Tuesday (May 27).

BHP said it chose the city-state because of its vibrant innovation ecosystem, strong digital infrastructure, and alignment with the resource company’s ambitions to scale technologies that deliver operational value.

The Hub, supported by Enterprise Singapore and AI Singapore (AISG), will help BHP grow its digital capabilities in the city-state and the region. Several AI specialists will work with BHP teams and local AI partners to tackle business problems.

More projects and partnerships are anticipated as the initiative progresses.

Johan van Jaarsveld, BHP’s Chief Technical Officer, said, “We are excited about the potential of this partnership—and others around the world—to develop practical, innovative solutions that make our operations safer, more productive, and set new standards for our industry.”

Ragnar Udd, BHP’s Chief Commercial Officer, added, “Through this partnership in Singapore, we’re building an approach with real potential to transform how we work.” /TISG

