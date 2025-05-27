Wednesday, May 28, 2025
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
BHP launches its first Industry AI Hub in Singapore
Photo: BHP
Business
1 min.Read

BHP to establish first Industrial AI Hub in Singapore for the mining and resources sector

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: BHP is launching its first Industry AI Hub in Singapore this month to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the mining and resources sector. The new hub of BHP AI specialists will focus on solving enterprise-wide challenges to enhance safety and boost productivity through the use of AI technology.

Once set up, the Hub’s team of AI specialists will work on integrating data-driven decisions, intelligence, and automation into BHP’s core operations, the resources company announced on Tuesday (May 27).

BHP said it chose the city-state because of its vibrant innovation ecosystem, strong digital infrastructure, and alignment with the resource company’s ambitions to scale technologies that deliver operational value.

The Hub, supported by Enterprise Singapore and AI Singapore (AISG), will help BHP grow its digital capabilities in the city-state and the region. Several AI specialists will work with BHP teams and local AI partners to tackle business problems.

- Advertisement -
See also  Sengkang General Hospital food "very expensive" although leads in price for "economic rice", customer pays S$8.40 for meal

More projects and partnerships are anticipated as the initiative progresses.

Johan van Jaarsveld, BHP’s Chief Technical Officer, said, “We are excited about the potential of this partnership—and others around the world—to develop practical, innovative solutions that make our operations safer, more productive, and set new standards for our industry.”

Ragnar Udd, BHP’s Chief Commercial Officer, added, “Through this partnership in Singapore, we’re building an approach with real potential to transform how we work.” /TISG 

Read also: Grab’s AI Centre of Excellence to drive innovation and inclusivity in SEA and create 50 high-value roles for locals

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

In the Hood

Yet another senior citizen found dead at the foot of an HDB block, no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old woman has reportedly passed away after...
In the Hood

Mixed reactions emerge after tech store urges customers to buy PS5 with CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE: Mixed reactions have emerged online after a tech...

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

‘Now look elsewhere!’ People’s Power Party candidate Samuel Lee resigns

SINGAPORE: Samuel Lee, who contested in the recent General...

Ng Chee Meng’s political resurrection sparks debate — Bertha Hanson’s Comic characters trace how past NTUC leaders rose

SINGAPORE: Veteran journalist and commentator Bertha Henson has weighed...

WP Team attends People’s Labour Day Rally 2025 at Hong Lim Park

SINGAPORE: Members of the Workers’ Party (WP) attended the...

Desmond Lee: The Dark Horse in the Cabinet

Beyond the headlines, news reports and commentaries, the picture...

© The Independent Singapore