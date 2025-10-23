‘Best thing to give to a Singaporean girl’ — SG woman says ‘I don’t believe in branded luxury bags; rather have your time, attention, love, and care’

SINGAPORE: In a street interview TikTok video that’s been warming hearts and flipping stereotypes, a woman working with Singapore Airlines delivered what many are calling a refreshingly honest answer to a question posed in the bustling CBD: “What’s the best thing to give to an SG girl?”

Her response? Not diamonds. Not handbags. Not even a Chanel nor a Birkin. Instead, she said without hesitation and second thoughts, “I feel, personally, your time.” And when the interviewer pointed out, “But it’s priceless,” she replied, “Exactly! It’s priceless!” and said, “I don’t believe in branded luxury bags. I’d rather that you give her your time, your attention, your love, and your care. Yeah!”

When asked further, “A Chanel handbag or 5 hours of his time?” again, she didn’t flinch in her reply: “5 hours of his time.” The interviewer, momentarily stunned, mind blown, and brain clearly stuck in a buffer loop, couldn’t help but joke: “Guys! Singapore men! All you need is 5 hours of your time. No Chanel handbag [required]. You work 5 hours per week, and probably still cannot buy a Chanel handbag. So don’t, don’t work! Just spend it with your loved ones.”

Singaporean men say, “She’s a keeper!”

The video, posted by Popping SG @popping_sg — a channel known for “Good Chat & Real Stories to show SG is not boring 😏🇸🇬” — has attracted over 80,000 views and more than 2,000 likes! And the comments section is entirely in the mood. Well, except for some:

“She just says only lah. After the fifth hour, she’ll bring you to Chanel shop le,” one sceptical commenter joked.

But most users were totally onboard:

“Yup, time is a priority. Bags, we women can get it ourselves too. Many women nowadays have earning power.”

“Most SG career women are financially independent and can buy their own bags… so quality time and care are more important in comparison.”

“Same here!!! Time and companion.”

“She’s a keeper!”

Others hilariously clarified the fine print: “5 hours with her doesn’t mean he looks at his phone or does some other stuff the whole time.”

Though for some women, their most efficient solution from an SG man or any man for that matter is: “I take his 5 hours to shop for a Chanel handbag… more efficiency 🤣.”

Singaporean women say, “We can buy our own bags!”

What’s most striking about this moment isn’t just the viral buzz — it’s the quiet cultural shift it reveals. In the Lion City, where material status often speaks louder than love languages, here’s a woman disrupting the usual storyline, reminding us all that luxury isn’t measured in leather and logos. It’s rather measured in presence.

Because in a materialist world where everyone is busy chasing the next big thing, sometimes the most valuable gift is the simplest one: Undivided time, real attention, and care that doesn’t come with a price tag.

As one commenter aptly said, “Most SG career women are financially independent. We can buy our own bags! So quality time and care are more important in comparison.”

So, fellas… before you swipe your card, check your calendar first. That 5-hour window might just be the most valuable thing you own that she wants from you.

