ASIA: In the past two decades, anime has surged in popularity, captivating global audiences with its distinctive storytelling and artistic brilliance.

Originating from Japan, this unique form of animation has transcended borders, influencing pop culture and entertainment worldwide. Several series have defined the 21st century, leaving a profound impact on global audiences and the industry itself.

Attack on Titan: A narrative of survival and freedom

Debuting in 2013, Attack on Titan has cemented itself as one of the most intense and thought-provoking anime of the modern era.

The story follows humanity’s struggle against monstrous humanoid creatures known as Titans, exploring themes of survival, freedom, and the cyclical nature of war. Its gripping narrative and stunning animation have garnered widespread acclaim.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – A tale of sacrifice and redemption

Based on Hiromu Arakawa’s manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is widely regarded as one of the greatest anime of all time.

The series follows brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric on their quest to restore their bodies after a tragic alchemical accident. With its deeply philosophical themes, rich character development, and stunning animation, the anime continues to be a benchmark for storytelling excellence.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – A cultural phenomenon

Few anime have achieved the monumental success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Following the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a boy determined to cure his demonised sister, the series blends breathtaking animation with emotionally charged storytelling. It has become a global hit, with its 2020 film Mugen Train breaking box office records.

Death Note – A psychological masterpiece

Death Note revolutionised the psychological thriller genre with its gripping cat-and-mouse game between Light Yagami and the enigmatic detective, L.

The story revolves around a supernatural notebook that grants the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it. The anime’s exploration of morality, justice, and power dynamics has made it a timeless classic.

One Punch Man – A satirical take on heroism

With its unique blend of action and comedy, One Punch Man offers a fresh perspective on superhero narratives.

Saitama, a hero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch, struggles with the boredom of being overpowered. The series delivers sharp satire on the superhero genre while maintaining exhilarating fight sequences.

My Hero Academia – A world of superpowered aspirations

Set in a world where superpowers, or “Quirks,” are the norm, My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya’s journey to becoming a hero despite being born Quirkless.

The anime’s compelling characters and exploration of heroism, perseverance, and identity have resonated deeply with fans worldwide.

Steins;Gate – A Sci-Fi thriller like no other

Blending science fiction with emotional depth, Steins;Gate follows self-proclaimed mad scientist Rintarou Okabe as he stumbles upon time travel.

The series intricately explores the butterfly effect, fate, and human emotion, making it one of the most gripping time-travel stories in anime history.

Neon Genesis Evangelion – A philosophical giant

Although Neon Genesis Evangelion premiered in 1995, its relevance persists in the 21st century due to its cultural and philosophical impact.

The series delves into existentialism, human psychology, and religious symbolism, setting a standard for deep, thought-provoking anime.

Cowboy Bebop – A timeless space opera

Combining elements of Westerns, noir, and science fiction, Cowboy Bebop follows bounty hunters traversing space in search of criminals.

Its jazz-infused soundtrack, compelling storytelling, and stylish animation have secured its status as one of the most iconic anime ever produced.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica – A dark take on the magical girl genre

Puella Magi Madoka Magica subverts the traditional magical girl genre with its hauntingly dark narrative.

The story examines themes of sacrifice, destiny, and the moral dilemmas that come with power, making it a thought-provoking and emotionally charged series.

These anime series exemplify the creativity and storytelling prowess that define modern Japanese animation. Their cultural impact extends far beyond Japan, influencing global audiences and inspiring future generations of storytellers.

With anime’s continued evolution, these masterpieces will remain essential for fans worldwide to watch.