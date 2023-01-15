Benjamin Tan calls out co-actor’s unprofessionalism

SINGAPORE — In a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Benjamin Tan, 33, admitted that his complaints about an ‘unprofessional’ actor caused discomfort to other people as well.

Last October 2022, the local actor shared his sentiments on Instagram saying that there was ‘someone’ who did not respect the staff on the set of new drama Strike Gold.

Tan stated that this person would send make-up to the crew but would also break his promises, alongside temper issues when his lines were cut.

In a press conference for the new drama, Tan mentioned that he did not know if the other party knows that he is talking about him/her.

“Perhaps, I could use a more mature method to deal with this one thing, for example, tell the other party immediately, understand the other party’s position, or reflect with the producer instead of posting on social media first,” Benjamin said.

It seems that after the Instagram post, ‘innocent people’ have been wrongly accused by netizens and this had affected them.

The identity of this ‘someone’ was not revealed by Tan, but the clue was that the other person did not attend the said press conference. Other cast members who were present at the event were Desmond Tan, He Yingying, Yao Wenlong, Yvonne Lim (virtually), Jin Yinji, Kiki Lim, Hong Huifang, and Jeffrey Xu.

When asked if Tan and this ‘someone’ would definitely meet again, he commented: “I will treat it with a normal heart.”

Benjamin Tan is the type of person who is not afraid to speak up when there are injustices. He is not fond of suffering silently.

“I am this kind of person, so sometimes it is easy to get into trouble,” he remarked.

The new Mediacorp drama series, Strike Gold, will premiere on Jan 16 on meWATCH and Channel 8, with following episodes airing on weekdays at 9pm as well.

