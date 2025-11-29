// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Chinese military (for illustration purposes only) / Pexel
Asia
1 min.Read

Beijing warns Tokyo of a ‘painful price’ as Japan pushes missile line toward Taiwan, escalating Asia’s sharpest strategic standoff in years

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

BEIJING: China’s Defence Ministry on Thursday delivered a sharp warning to Japan, saying Tokyo could face a “painful price” if it crosses the line over Taiwan. The statement came after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on Yonaguni Island, just over 100 kilometres from Taiwan’s shores.

The exchange reflects the worst diplomatic tensions between the two countries in years. Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that if China attacked Taiwan, Japan might respond militarily. Following that, Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that preparations are moving forward to place a medium-range surface-to-air missile unit on Yonaguni, a small island sitting about 110 kilometres off Taiwan’s east coast.

China, however, called the plan unwelcome interference in what it considers a purely domestic matter. “Not only has Japan failed to deeply reflect on its grave crimes of aggression and colonial rule in Taiwan, it has instead, in defiance of world opinion, entertained the delusion of military intervention in the Taiwan Strait,” said ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin.

See also  Thai PM declares war on cyber crime: Anutin orders crackdown on scammers and cross-border fraud rings

“The People’s Liberation Army has powerful capabilities and reliable means to defeat any invading enemy. If the Japanese side dares to cross the line even half a step and bring trouble upon itself, it will inevitably pay a painful price,” he added.

For Taiwan, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The democratically elected government continues to reject Beijing’s territorial claims, insisting that only the people of Taiwan can decide their own future. President Lai Ching-te recently announced plans to increase Taiwan’s defence spending by $40 billion over the next eight years—a move Beijing condemned as reckless.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council responded Thursday with a pointed reminder of the imbalance in regional power. “China’s defence budget far exceeds Taiwan’s. If they truly valued cross-strait peace, these resources could be invested in improving the mainland’s economy and people’s livelihoods,” spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh said.

Tensions remain palpable as China’s military operates almost daily in waters and airspace around Taiwan, actions Taipei describes as part of Beijing’s ongoing campaign of pressure and intimidation. For ordinary people across the region, these developments highlight how fragile peace remains in the Taiwan Strait, where historical grievances, strategic calculations, and national pride collide.

