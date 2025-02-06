SINGAPORE: Singaporeans weighed in on the job market after an online user started a thread on the hot topic in a forum. Many shared their job search experiences in Singapore.

“How bad exactly is the job market right now?” This was the title of a thread started by an online user on Tuesday (Feb 4). “I know it’s bad, but how bad is bad?” the writer asked. “I feel like there are so many job listings but most of them don’t even review your application.”

In response to the post, many shared their take on how the job markets of various sectors are faring.

“Horrendous. I took a decent job opportunity at first sight after several months of searching,” said one. “Did not even negotiate. I just took it.” Another shared that he has been jobless since May 2024.

“I’m mid-level and have been applying for jobs for almost one year. Have had four phone interviews only so far,” shared a third. “My friend started her search in November, got a job in December and is still looking out and getting interviews to date. She probably had a minimum of 10 interviews since November. Even though she’s been in her current role for two months, she’s still getting calls from interested employers. She’s looking at customer service, admin, and school roles at the range of $4K-$6K.”

Another referred to the global workforce, saying, “It’s tough. Employers are starting to learn how to tap into the global workforce, while many Singaporeans are still complaining about low pay and having to go into the office to work. Anything ‘WFH’ can be outsourced. AI agents and automation are also gaining a lot of traction in the U.S., and sooner or later, companies here will pick them up and start implementing them. If you don’t have deep expertise or experience that sets you apart, it will be very hard to survive.”

Still, one employee shared an observation at work after returning from a leave. “I came back from my leave and then realised my colleague was laid off during my absence, and now I have to take on his job as well. With the rate at which AI is advancing, this is somewhat expected, sadly.”

Read also: ‘The cherry on top is that she lets her clippings fly free’: Employee says auntie at her workplace can’t stop clipping her nails