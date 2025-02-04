SINGAPORE: An employee took to an online forum on Tuesday (Feb 4) to share her disgust over how an auntie in her workplace can’t seem to stop clipping her nails. “The cherry on top is that she lets her clippings fly free,” the woman shared, turning to others on the forum for advice: “How do I politely (or not) get her to stop?”

“I don’t think anybody has brought this issue up to her before because the person seated on the other side of this menace is a super sweet and patient lady, and I rarely talk to the auntie in between us (we don’t get along much),” the writer added. “This happens one to two times per week, by the way. I’d appreciate any input or advice.”

In response to the post, a few shared their own experiences with such people. “I had an elderly colleague who did that regularly,” shared one. “I found her clippings in my bag one day. I’m so sure it’s not mine because I only clip my nails in my own toilet at home. Once, she even upgraded to peeling onions she bought during lunch at her desk (yeah, if you are wondering, she doesn’t get much work done too).

“Thankfully, she retired soon after. Everyone has been giving her grace solely because of age. Maybe collect all the clippings around you and place them back on her desk and tell her that you have been finding them and if she can please stop?”

A few others suggested getting HR involved. “Ew. Maybe just bring it up to HR if you can,” said one. “Not your problem to settle yourself. Sometimes people like these won’t admit they are wrong, they will just double down on whatever it is and make it look like YOU are in the wrong.”